MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police say an officer wounded a man during a gun battle outside a bank branch northwest of Atlanta.

Cobb County police say the gunfire happened in the Marietta area, after officers pulled over an SUV Tuesday evening and a passenger jumped out.

Witness Trevor Johnson tells WSB-TV (http://2wsb.tv/2rPIthe ) that the passenger had a pistol and “just started shooting everywhere.”

Cobb County police spokeswoman Alicia Chilton says the officers returned fire and shot the suspect in order to defend themselves.

Police did not provide any possible motive for the initial gunfire or details including the race of the officers or the wounded man. His condition was not immediately available early Wednesday.