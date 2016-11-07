BYRON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities say a police officer shot and injured a man after he used a handgun to kill a sheriff’s deputy and injure a second deputy.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent J.T. Ricketson said Monday that the suspect began shooting at the two deputies Sunday after they responded to a call just outside of the city of Byron that the man was using a rifle to threaten two young men visiting his neighbor.
One deputy was killed. Peach County coroner Kerry Rooks identified him as 41-year-old Patrick Sondron.
Ricketson did not immediately identify the suspect, who he says fired on Byron police officers responding after the deputies were shot. One of the Byron officers returned fire, hitting and injuring him.
