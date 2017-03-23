WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say police in Washington, D.C., shot and critically wounded an armed man who confronted them.
Acting Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference Wednesday night that officers responding to a call about a shooting that evening confronted the man with a gun in an apartment building. He says there was a struggle and an officer fired shots.
The department said in a news release Thursday afternoon that the man, 32-year-old Michael Leach, is in critical condition at a local hospital. Police say he has been charged with assault on a police officer and other offenses.
Detectives say a gun was recovered at the scene, and the officers’ body camera footage is being reviewed.
Police did not release the races of either the officer or wounded man.
