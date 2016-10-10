PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a shark has attacked a surfer north of Cannon Beach off the Oregon coast.
Oregon State Police spokesman Lt. Steve Mitchell says in a news release that 29-year-old Joseph Tanner of Portland, Oregon, was apparently bitten while surfing near Indian Beach at Ecola State Park on Monday afternoon.
Mitchell says Tanner was bitten in his upper thigh and lower leg.
Tanner was stabilized at the scene and flown to a Portland hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities are investigating.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com
