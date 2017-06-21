ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Police in Alaska are seeking the motive of a heavily armed man who opened fire on officers, who killed him.
Five Fairbanks officers responded to reports Monday of a man with a rifle.
Police say 21-year-old Matthew Stover of Northway was heavily armed and wore body armor and a bulletproof mask.
A witness had spotted Stover near a restaurant. Fairbanks Correctional Center staff later noticed Stover and his pickup parked near an ice arena.
Police from 100 yards away turned on emergency lights and called out to the truck with a loudspeaker. Police say Stover ran toward officers, firing his “AR-style” rifle.
Four officers fired back, killing Stover. No officers were injured.
Authorities say Stover carried a 9mm handgun and about 400 rounds on his body and in his truck.