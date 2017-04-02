TEWKSBURY, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities are looking for the suspect who stole a woman’s car while she was pumping gas in Tewksbury.

Surveillance video posted to the police Twitter account shows the woman sprayed the suspect with gasoline and struggled with him before he drove away and dragged her several feet at a Circle K convenience store Saturday night. Officers later found the car abandoned in Lowell.

The woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Police say her injuries appeared to be minor.

Police with dogs searched the area where the car was found but couldn’t find the suspect, who is described only as a man wearing a dark jacket with a hood and jeans.