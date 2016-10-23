MIAMI (AP) — Police are searching for a woman they say shot three people, including a 12-year-old boy in Miami.
Authorities say the three victims were walking near a park Saturday night when they were stopped by a car. Authorities say a female passenger got out with a gun and demanded their belongings.
Police say the victims complied, but that the female suspect still fired several shots.
Police say the three victims ran down the streets before the boy collapsed. He was shot in the chest. A woman was also hit and a man was grazed. They were all taken to the hospital. The boy is in critical condition, but no other details were released.
