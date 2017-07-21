FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Dozens of officers have been searching in a new area for a North Carolina woman missing since a shooting involving her ex-husband.
Media outlets report more than 75 officers searched a wooded area behind a Hope Mills neighborhood on Thursday for Heather Carter. Authorities wouldn’t say what evidence led them to search that spot.
The 28-year-old woman has not been seen since July 12, when police say her ex-husband shot at her and another woman.
Investigators say 28-year-old Jimmy Lee Proffitt II then kidnapped his ex-wife and put her in his car. Detectives found blood at the scene and in Proffitt’s car, which was discovered Monday.
Jimmy Proffitt has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. He was jailed on $1 million bond.