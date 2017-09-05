RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Federal police in Rio de Janeiro are searching the house of the president of the Brazilian Olympic committee.
An Associated Press photographer saw police at the house of Carlos Nuzman early Tuesday. Authorities did not take questions at the scene.
Police declined comment. A news conference was scheduled for later in the morning.
News portal G1 reported that police were also outside the Olympic headquarters in Rio.
French and Brazilian authorities have been working on a corruption investigation involving bribery surrounding the awarding of the 2016 Rio Games and the 2020 Tokyo Games.