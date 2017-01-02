AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora are searching for a 6-year-old boy who is believed to have wandered away from his home on New Year’s Eve.
The FBI and other law enforcement agencies were helping search for David Puckett on Monday by going door-to-door within 2.5 miles of his home. Bloodhounds are also searching for him.
Police say foul play isn’t suspected, but they’ve asked for help to find David as quickly as possible partly because of coming cold weather.
His mother says he was only wearing a light jacket. On Sunday night, she issued a tearful appeal for people to help find him.
Previous searches aided by a bloodhound and a helicopter didn’t turn up any clues.
Police say David has wandered off before.
