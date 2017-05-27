WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting early Saturday that left one person dead and seven people injured.
The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that 32-year-old Algernon Harvey Jones died of multiple gunshot wounds Saturday. Seven people — six men and one woman — were also shot and were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The shooting took place in the 100 block of Q Street.
Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a Twitter post that the “reckless disregard for human life won’t be tolerated in D.C.”
Police described the suspects as black males wearing black clothing. They were last seen fleeing in a black vehicle with tinted windows.
