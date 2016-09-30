MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Police have executed a search warrant at the home of a Connecticut woman who went missing at sea while on a fishing trip with her son.

Officers from South Kingstown, Rhode Island, accompanied by local police were seen Thursday night removing bags, envelopes and boxes from 54-year-old Linda Carman’s Middletown home.

South Kingstown police have previously said they are investigating “the facts and circumstances” surrounding Carman’s disappearance.

Carman and her 22-year-old son, Nathan, left a South Kingstown marina on Sept. 17. Nathan Carman was found alone in a life raft on Sunday about 100 miles from the coast.

He told the Coast Guard their 31-foot boat sank and he doesn’t know what happened to his mother. She is presumed dead. Police also have searched Nathan Carman’s Vernon, Vermont, home.