SENECA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman put a plastic bag over a South Carolina’s man head and tried to decapitate him with a large knife, but he survived with a split ear.
Oconee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jimmy Watt said in a news release Monday that 40-year-old April Townsend is accused of attacking David Mitchum in a Seneca home that she also set on fire. He says authorities found burnt hair on her clothing Sunday afternoon.
Watt says Mitchum told deputies that Townsend threatened him and said other people were coming to crucify her before the attack.
Watt says after hitting Mitchum with a machete, Townsend also threw an ax at him.
She remains in the county jail on charges of attempted murder and arson. It wasn’t known if she had an attorney.