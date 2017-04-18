FRANKLIN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia authorities say a law enforcement officer has fatally shot a person there after a chase that began in Virginia.
West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J.M Hebb says the pursuit started around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Rockingham County, Virginia, then crossed the state line and ended in West Virginia’s Pendleton County.
Hebb said West Virginia State Police, Pendleton and Hardy counties sheriff’s officials and the state Division of Natural Resources took over the pursuit, which ended southeast of Franklin, where the driver was fatally shot. Hebb didn’t know what prompted the chase to begin.
Neither the person who was shot nor the officer has been identified. Hebb said the Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.
