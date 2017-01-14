Share story

The Associated Press

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man on the fourth floor of a burning commercial building in Connecticut has jumped to his death.

Shelton police say they received calls saying the building was engulfed in flames around 5 a.m. Saturday.

When emergency workers arrived, they found a badly burned and injured man at the foot of the building. Police later identified him as 69-year-old Randol Rios of Shelton.

Detectives discovered Rios worked at Machine Builders of New England, which occupied the fourth floor of the building.

Police say an early investigation found Rios had jumped from a window to escape the fire. He was pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital.

A Shelton firefighter injured while fighting the blaze was treated at the hospital and released.

