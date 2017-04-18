PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say one of two teenagers arrested after a fatal shooting in a Portland park told a homicide detective they had wanted to steal the victim’s belt.

An affidavit filed by a Multnomah County prosecutor says a 17-year-old boy charged with robbery told Detective Erik Kammerer that stealing the belt was the reason they approached Shawn Scott Jr., a 17-year-old who died last week of a single gunshot wound to the head. Scott was from Vancouver, Washington.

Kammerer said surveillance video taken from a nearby business showed a gun being pointed at the belt before the shooting.

Police arrested 18-year-old Kole Jones of Gresham last week on charges of murder and robbery. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday.