PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say one of two teenagers arrested after a fatal shooting in a Portland park told a homicide detective they had wanted to steal the victim’s belt.
An affidavit filed by a Multnomah County prosecutor says a 17-year-old boy charged with robbery told Detective Erik Kammerer that stealing the belt was the reason they approached Shawn Scott Jr., a 17-year-old who died last week of a single gunshot wound to the head. Scott was from Vancouver, Washington.
Kammerer said surveillance video taken from a nearby business showed a gun being pointed at the belt before the shooting.
Police arrested 18-year-old Kole Jones of Gresham last week on charges of murder and robbery. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday.
Most Read Stories
- Arcan Cetin, man accused of killing 5 in Cascade Mall shooting, dies in jail
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
- Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn to run against incumbent Ed Murray VIEW
- I-5 repaving starts this week: 3 years, 22 miles, ‘some rough commutes’
- With thousands of pedestrians, why are vehicles allowed on Seattle’s Pike Place?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.