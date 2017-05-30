PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A police officer says a close aide and relative of Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has been shot and killed in northwest Pakistan.
Shaukat Khan says Haji Mohammad Farid’s bullet-riddled body was found Tuesday outside a mosque on the outskirts of the city of Peshawar. He says Farid, who long served as a Hekmatyar’s personal secretary, is also the warlord’s in-law; his daughter is married to the Hekmatyar’s son.
No one has claimed responsibility, but Hekmatyar has serious rivalries with multiple Afghan militant factions. He recently signed a peace deal with Kabul, but previously he had been battling American and Afghan government forces since U.S. troops invaded Afghanistan in 2001.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.