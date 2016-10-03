MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 4-year-old boy who died from a gunshot wound last week accidentally shot himself.
Authorities said Monday in an email that the boy’s 21-year-old mother has been arrested and booked on a possible charge of leaving a gun accessible to a child. She has been released and ordered to meet with prosecutors in the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office next week.
The boy was pronounced dead following the shooting at a north side home last Friday.
