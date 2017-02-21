TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy at a home in southwestern Arkansas.
Texarkana Police Department spokeswoman Kristi Bennett says officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon at the home in the city bordering Texas.
Bennett tells the Texarkana Gazette (http://bit.ly/2kHmnxg ) that the boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Bennett says investigators are working to determine what led to the fatal shooting. She says other children and adults were at the home when the shooting occurred.
___
Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com
