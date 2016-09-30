MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One man and two teenagers were found dead Friday and a woman was critically injured after a shooting in a south Minneapolis apartment, police said.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the 5400 block of S. 34th Avenue, which is near Lake Nokomis. Police say they arrived to find a man, and a boy and girl in their early teens had been shot and killed. The woman was wounded and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Her condition was unknown.

The relationships of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Officer Corey Schmidt said authorities are not searching for suspects and there is no public threat. However, he did not say who fired the shots or provide details about what happened.

The Star Tribune reported that the area rarely sees violent crime, and police department records show the neighborhood’s last homicide happened in 2012.

Police chaplains went to the apartment building to help residents and first responders deal with what happened.