BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine whether at least two Alabama mosque burglaries might be linked to a similar case in Virginia.
Surveillance photos taken earlier this month during mosque break-ins in the east Alabama cities of Anniston and Gadsden show a man who appears similar to a person whose image was captured during a similar burglary in Blacksburg, Virginia.
A thief targeted donation boxes containing cash in each case. The FBI has sent a message to members of the Muslim community in Alabama saying the cases could be linked.
There’s no immediate word of any possible connection with another mosque burglary earlier this week in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Most Read Stories
- Eight potential candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar as Washington’s basketball coach
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Exploring a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading Richard Sherman
- Lorenzo Romar had to go — for the good of the team and despite fond memories | Matt Calkins
- Trump budget would withhold money for 7 transit projects in state
The leader of the Birmingham Islamic Center, Ashfaq Taufique, hopes the cases are run-of-the-mill thefts instead of an act of hate. But he says either is possible.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.