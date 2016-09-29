RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police department has used social media to track down the family of a World War I soldier whose nearly 100-year-old dog tag was found along the side of a road.
Randolph police returned the military ID of Joseph Hughes to his family after receiving tips from the public in response to a social media campaign launched by Officer Kevin Aldred.
The search for the Hughes’ family started after a resident walking his dog found the dog tag this month. Officer Aldred sought help from the Fort Devens Museum before turning to Facebook to gain information on Hughes.
A New Hampshire genealogist found that Hughes served in Europe from 1917 to 1919.
Most Read Stories
- New dad, on way to see baby, shot dead after road-rage incident, family says
- Seattle proposes more density for some neighborhoods, releases maps
- Seahawks should sit Russell Wilson vs. Jets | Larry Stone
- Police: Man locked woman in shed, sexually assaulted her
- Authorities: School shooter killed father before rampage VIEW
The dog tag was given to Hughes’ namesake and eldest grandson, 66-year-old Walpole resident Joseph Hughes.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.