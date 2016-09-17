St. Cloud, Minn. (AP) — Police said multiple people were injured at a St. Cloud, Minnesota, shopping mall on Saturday evening in an attack possibly involving both shooting and stabbing.

The suspect is believed to be dead, St. Cloud Police Sgt. Jason Burke told the St. Cloud Times.

He said the attack at the Crossroads Center mall started with a stabbing, and there are multiple injuries but he did not give a number.

Harley and Tama Exsted of Isle, Minnesota, who were in St. Cloud to watch their son play in a college golf tournament, were in the mall when the incident occurred.

“All of a sudden I heard pop pop pop,” Harley Exsted said. “I thought someone tipped over a shelf. All of a sudden these people started running. I just saw everybody running our way.”

The couple were unharmed and said they helped another woman who was running from the scene to her car.

St. Cloud is about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.