TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Police officers are searching a western Indiana high school following a gun threat, and the students and faculty have been told to shelter in place.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Joe Watts says officers have found nothing so far following the threat Friday morning at Terre Haute North High School.
The Terre Haute Tribune-Star reported that officers entered the school with weapons drawn.
Watts told the Associated Press that officers from city, county and state police agencies are responding to the threat.
He says the school followed its own policy by having students shelter in place and announcing the potential danger.
Terre Haute is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.
