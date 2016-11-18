BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say reports of a suspicious device at Boston University were unfounded.
Two campus buildings were evacuated Friday after the school received a call reporting a suspicious device. BU spokesman Colin Riley says the caller indicated there was “an emergency situation” in one of the school buildings.
Riley says police then evacuated the library and student union but “found nothing.” He says police were able to trace the call to outside the United States, but he did not have any additional details on where the call was made from.
The Boston Police Department’s bomb unit investigated.
A stretch of a major artery through campus was temporarily closed.
