COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Witnesses told police a racial slur that rekindled unrest at the University of Missouri in Columbia came from a white woman walking with a group of seemingly intoxicated students toppling trash cans.

That account, included in a report by campus police, offers new details about the Tuesday night incident.

Members of the Legion of Black Collegians told police they were walking when a woman with a passing group of white students muttered a racial slur. The dispute escalated outside the Delta Upsilon fraternity house, where the police report says some black students reported hearing racial epithets directed at them from the house. The report also says a black student shouted epithets back.

The incident follows racial turmoil on campus last year, culminating in resignations from two top university leaders.