HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a member of the MS-13 street gang who had been deported from the U.S. four times stabbed two women and sexually assaulted a 2-year-old girl in a New York City suburb.
Tommy Vladim Alvarado-Ventura, of Hempstead, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Thursday. His court-appointed attorney declined to comment.
Alvarado-Ventura is accused of assaulting the child Tuesday while the girl’s mother was at work.
Prosecutors say he then stabbed a woman outside a bar early the following morning in a separate incident, and then stabbed the 2-year-old’s mother when she discovered the sexual assault.
Most Read Stories
- 'I'm amazed tourists ever come back': Your comments on Seattle's poor tourism survey
- UW grants Nathan Hale's Michael Porter Jr. his release from NLI
- Rare, often fatal, respiratory disease carried by mice — hantavirus — confirmed in King County
- AP Exclusive: Before Trump job, Manafort worked to aid Putin VIEW
- Huskies get commitment from Coeur d'Alene 4-star QB Colson Yankoff
Police say Alvarado-Ventura was deported to El Salvador four times between 2006 and 2011. It was not known when he returned to the United States. He faces life in prison.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.