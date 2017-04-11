YORK, Pa. (AP) — Police have released video of a man suspected of robbing a Pennsylvania credit union that shows him dropping some of the money while bicycling away from the crime scene.
Springettsbury Township police say the man robbed the Members First Credit Union on Thursday. The video is from a security camera on a business on a nearby street, about 10 minutes after the robbery.
The video clip posted on the police department’s Facebook page shows the suspect riding down the sidewalk and dropping cash before he stops, gets off the bike, and returns to scoop up the loot.
Police have not yet charged anyone in the heist.
