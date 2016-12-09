FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have released the name of a man they say stabbed a woman to death, then lunged at officers with a knife.

Interim Fayetteville Police Chief Anthony Kelly on Thursday identified the man as 31-year-old Mark Anthony Hicks.

Kelly says officers responded to a home Wednesday after a child called 911 and said his mother had been stabbed by her boyfriend.

Officers found Hicks standing over a woman, who has now been identified as Amanda Williams. Police told Hicks to drop a knife, but he lunged at officers. An officer fired and the man was killed.

Both Hicks and Williams were black. The race of the officer who fired wasn’t immediately clear.

Williams’ two sons jumped out a window to get to a neighbor’s home to call 911.