LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have released two men who were arrested after a shooting at a South Los Angeles birthday party left four people dead.

The men, both Jamaican nationals, were released Tuesday. No criminal charges have been filed.

The shooting broke out early Saturday morning during a gathering at an informal eating place that operates out of a private home. It is known as a gathering place for members of the local Jamaican community.

Fifteen people were shot and four died.

The two men were arrested at hospitals where they were being treated for gunshot wounds.

City News Service says police suspect an argument over a soured drug deal may have started the shooting but it led to more gunfire into and from the crowd of party guests.