LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are questioning a man in the disappearance of a one-time reality TV show contestant who vanished this weekend after leaving a Torrance bar.
Authorities confirm that the man is being detained but they won’t confirm family accounts that he was videotaped leaving the bar with Lisa Marie Naegle before dawn Sunday.
Relatives say the man is in a college nursing class taught by Naegle, who’s an RN. She was a losing contestant in 2010 on the show “Bridalplasty.”
Naegle had gone to a friend’s birthday party on Saturday night at Alpine Village in Torrance.
Her husband, Derek Harryman, tells the Daily Breeze of Torrance (http://bit.ly/2hoAMJ5 ) she called him after 2 a.m. Sunday to say she was going to get food and come home but she never arrived.
