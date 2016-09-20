PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two twin boys are recovering at a Rhode Island hospital after police say their mother threw the toddlers out of a first-floor window at their apartment in Providence.
Thirty-seven-year-old Benita Barbour was held Monday after being arraigned on charges of disorderly conduct in Providence District Court.
Police say a neighbor reported to the state Department of Children, Youth and Families that she saw Barbour toss both of her 2-year-old boys out of a window onto a front porch.
Some of the incident was captured on video and turned over to authorities.
Police say officers investigating the incident encountered an intoxicated Barbour. They reported she showed no remorse at the scene.
It’s unclear if Barbour has an attorney who can comment. Police may bring additional charges against her.
