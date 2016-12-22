BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a private investigator shot a 13-year-old boy who opened his car door and brandished what turned out to be a replica gun.

Police say the 73-year-old investigator, a former city police officer, was sitting in his car Wednesday afternoon in southwest Baltimore when a group of young men approached. When the 13-year-old boy opened the car door and displayed what appeared to be a handgun, police say the man shot him. The others fled.

The teen was taken to Shock Trauma, where police say he was in critical condition.

Police say the investigator was interviewed by detectives. Police say he was a police officer in the 1960s and 1970s and has a valid concealed weapon permit issued by Maryland State Police.