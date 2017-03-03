FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say the person who livestreamed a dying man’s final moments on Facebook won’t be charged because no law was broken.
Sgt. Pedro Orellano tells The Fayetteville Observer (http://bit.ly/2m2S6Xa ) that police interviewed the person who recorded the 10-minute video and concluded he or she wasn’t involved in the death of 27-year-old Calvin Louis Blackshire Jr.
Blackshire was shot and killed Jan. 19 at a Fayetteville motel.
His mother, Pamela Blackshire, says she’s upset that no one can be charged for recording the death of her son, who was the father of a 1-year-old. She says the video lasted about 10 minutes and showed people standing over her son, taking photos.
Facebook removed the video. Orellano says Facebook officials helped identify the person who recorded and posted the video.
Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com
