SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A warrant has been issued for a man accused of knocking down an autistic New York boy during a cross-country meet.

Rochester police say they’re seeking 57-year-old Martin MacDonald of Pittsford, who earlier told investigators he shoved 15-year-old Chase Coleman because he feared he would try to steal a purse from his wife, seated in the couple’s car.

The Syracuse teen is unable to speak and relatives said he wouldn’t have been able to understand anything MacDonald said during the Oct. 14 encounter.

The black teen’s mother questioned whether race was a factor when MacDonald, who is white, wasn’t initially charged.

Police renewed the investigation and MacDonald was charged Tuesday with second-degree harassment, a violation punishable by up to 15 days in jail.

A phone number for MacDonald isn’t available. It isn’t known if he has a lawyer.