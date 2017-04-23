BELFAST, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine have picked up some adorable intruders after two miniature goats escaped from their home and wandered the streets.
A Belfast police officer responded Sunday morning to find the pygmy goats in a woman’s garage. They had been snacking on cat food. Officer Daniel Fitzpatrick used a cat leash to lead them into his squad car.
The trio drove around looking for the goats’ owner as Fitzpatrick fed them carrots and celery. Belfast is a seaport town about 45 miles (73 kilometers) east of Augusta.
The daughter of the goats’ owner saw Fitzpatrick’s Facebook post and picked up the pair, named Louis and Mowgli — but not before Fitzpatrick snapped a selfie with the duo.
Fitzpatrick called the runaways “good company” and joked about adding patrol goats to the next police budget.
This story has been corrected to show the goats were pygmies, not baby goats, as the police originally thought.
