CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Police say they have someone in custody after receiving reports of shots fired in a North Carolina beach town.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s office said on its Twitter account that there was an active shooter in Carolina Beach on Monday afternoon and advised people to avoid the area. Shortly afterward, it filed a follow-up tweet saying they had arrested someone and that they are not aware of any injuries.

The New Hanover County School District said on its Twitter account that officials had placed an elementary school on lockdown.