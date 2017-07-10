GAUHATI, India (AP) — Police are patrolling for poachers as rhinoceros, deer and wild buffalo move to higher ground to escape floods inundating a famed Indian preserve.
Kaziranga National Park in Assam state has the world’s largest population of the one-horned rhinoceros and is home to many other wildlife.
Assam Forest and Environment Minister Pramila Rani Brahma described the flooding in the park as grave Monday. Forest guards found one carcass of a rhino that died in the floods. And Brahma said vehicles on a highway knocked down six deer over the weekend.
Most forest guard posts in the park have flooded, and police are ordering drones to keep watch.
Flooding and landslides in Assam have killed at least 28 people since mid-June, and around 500,000 people have fled their homes.