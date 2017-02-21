CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man and a woman are accused of killing their landlord in Florida and living with the body for two weeks while trying to decide how to dispose of it.
Clearwater police said in a news release that 42-year-old Lawrence Edward Cannon faces a first-degree murder charge after 68-year-old Mary Ring was fatally shot after the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.
Authorities have charged 44-year-old Jennifer Elam with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Cannon and Elam were booked into jail Monday afternoon.
It wasn’t clear how long the pair had lived in Ring’s house. The news release didn’t say how police found Ring’s body.
Jail records didn’t list attorneys for Cannon and Elam.
