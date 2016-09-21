ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 56-year-old Ohio woman is suspected of overdosing in her pickup truck with her baby grandson in the backseat.
Officers in Elyria (eh-LEER’-ee-uh) say the woman was unresponsive in the truck and that they had to break a window before they could revive her with the overdose antidote naloxone.
Firefighters pulled the baby out through a sliding back window.
Crews say that when they arrived Monday, the truck was still in drive and it was pushed up against a stack of propane tanks at a gas station.
Most Read Stories
- City files lawsuits, seeks $1.6M over cutting of 150 trees in West Seattle greenbelt
- Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt 'for health of the family' VIEW
- Greenwood blast caused by PSE’s abandoned, unsealed pipeline, regulators say VIEW
- Report: Seahawks try out three running backs while worried about health of Thomas Rawls
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
Police say Debra Hyde, of Elyria, has been charged with child endangering. She tells WEWS-TV in Cleveland that she’s humiliated and embarrassed.
Authorities say the infant has been placed with the local children services agency.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.