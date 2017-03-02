CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say an 18-year-old serial carjacker was arrested after his accomplice couldn’t drive a stick shift — even with some coaching from the victim.
Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2mxdhUz ) Damari Wayne was charged with robbery. Police say he committed three armed carjackings between Feb. 11 and Feb. 21.
Police say Wayne and a 17-year-old boy attempted to steal a 23-year-old man’s car on Feb. 21. The younger teen got in the driver’s seat but was unable to operate the vehicle. That’s when police say the duo turned the gun on their victim while he tried to explain how to use the gears.
The duo eventually got frustrated and ran off with the man’s cellphone, which police used to pinpoint their location.
Most Read Stories
- Accountants in Oscar mistake are off the show
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- Site of Amazon’s cloud glitch made it especially disruptive
- Wells Fargo to Seattle: Take your money and go now
- Washington is best West Coast state in new national ranking — and 5th overall
A message seeking comment was left Thursday for his attorney.
___
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.