COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man searching for children throwing rocks at a car is in life-threatening condition after officers shot him during a confrontation.

Columbus police say the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday when officers patrolling the city’s west side encountered 30-year-old Kareem Ali Nadir Jones walking between cars behaving erratically.

Police say the officers got out of their cruiser to talk to Jones and felt threatened when the conversation escalated. Witnesses say Jones didn’t follow the officers’ commands to get on the ground.

Both officers fired guns and police say a gun was recovered at the scene.

Jones was taken to a local hospital.

A woman told detectives children were throwing rocks at her car and Jones, her sister’s boyfriend, went to look for them. He was headed to her sister’s home when officers encountered him.