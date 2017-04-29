SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area say officers shot and killed a man who got out of his car on a major highway and began firing at them.
KRON-TV reported Saturday (http://bit.ly/2qjpElF ) that three California Highway Patrol officers fired at the man, killing him on the scene.
The shooting happened Friday evening in San Mateo on Highway 101.
Officials say it began with the report of a traffic collision involving two cars.
Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.
An investigation into the shooting shut down the busy highway for several hours.
The man’s identity was not immediately released. The shooting remains under investigation.
Information from: KRON-TV.
