WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer shot another officer and a man he was trying to arrest during a confrontation following a traffic stop, authorities said Friday.

Police in Weatherford, west of Fort Worth, said officer Chris Bumpas was conducting the stop Thursday evening when he discovered there was a warrant for the arrest of one of three people in the vehicle.

The man became combative and struck the officer in the head with a metal flashlight, police said in a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page.

The second officer, whom Bumpas had called for backup, couldn’t subdue the suspect using a stun gun so he drew his firearm and fired multiple shots, striking Bumpas and the suspect.

Bumpas was recovering Friday from surgery on his abdomen. The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is in guarded condition at a hospital. Once he’s released, the man will be taken to jail on charges that include aggravated assault on a peace officer, police said.

The second officer wasn’t identified by authorities and has been placed on administrative leave.

Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

This story has been corrected to show the officer’s name is Bumpas, not Bumpers.

