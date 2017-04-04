PENDLETON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina police officer shot and killed a man who was trying to get into the officer’s car.
News outlets report the shooting happened Monday night when police were responding to reports of a fight at a home.
Few details have been released, but Pendleton Police Chief Doyle Burdette says a man in the road charged at an officer, who first used his stun gun to try to contain him.
Burdette says the officer shot the man after he refused commands to stop and tried to get inside the officer’s car.
As is customary with officer-involved shootings, the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating. State police say the man killed was white as is the officer.
Authorities say the officer was not injured.
