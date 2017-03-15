COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police officer has been shot and wounded in Ohio’s capital city, and police say the suspect also has been shot.
It happened late Wednesday night in Columbus.
The Columbus Dispatch reports officers were executing a search warrant at an apartment house at the time.
Police say the officer was shot in the hip and is hospitalized in stable condition. The person identified as the suspect also was shot and is in stable condition.
Police have not released the names of the officer or the suspect.
No other information was immediately available.
