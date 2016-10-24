DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Daytona Beach, Florida, say an officer shot a 16-year-old boy who was armed with a gun.

News outlets report officers chased the teenager early Saturday after getting a call about someone taking a gun from a car outside a bar.

Police say they asked the suspect to show his hands, but he refused.

That’s when police say the suspect took out a gun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer, prompting the officer to shoot him once, grazing his chest.

The teen was taken to a hospital and later released to a juvenile detention center. He faces several charges including attempted murder.

Police say a gun found at a scene had been reported stolen.

Authorities have not released the race of either the officer or the suspect.