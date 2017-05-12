KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a police officer was wounded amid reports of a shooting at an Ohio nursing home.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers says Friday that the situation has ended and there is no threat to the public.
Reports of the shooting at the Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville came around 7:30 a.m.
A local elementary school was put on lockdown, and parents later were told they could pick up their children at a nearby middle school.
Police did not immediately release further detail on the shooting or the officer’s condition.
The village is about 25 miles (39 kilometers) east of Columbus.
