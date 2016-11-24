JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — A police officer shot and wounded the suspect in a medical professional’s stabbing at a western Tennessee behavioral health facility Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Officers were dispatched at 12:47 p.m. to a stabbing in progress at Pathways Behavioral Health Services, Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser told reporters. When officers arrived, they found a medical professional being stabbed and an officer shot the suspect, he said.

The suspect and the employee were both taken to a local hospital, Wiser said, but he didn’t have information about their conditions.

“It’s just unfortunate that here it is Thanksgiving and we’ve got so many families affected by a critical incident,” Wiser said.

Pathways and Jackson-Madison General Hospital next door were put on lockdown during the incident, the Jackson Sun (http://bit.ly/2fWYDlu) reported. Wiser said the scene is secure and there are no other suspects.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting by the officer.