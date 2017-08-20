TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a police officer is on administrative leave following the shooting of a suspect.

The Tampa Police Department says in a statement that the officer shot the man during an altercation Sunday morning.

Two officers were called to the scene for a report that two men were trespassing in a vacant house.

One of the men got into a fight with the two officers, and one of the officers fired his weapon, striking the man.

The police agency says the officer feared for his life.

The officers weren’t injured, and the wounded suspect was taken to a hospital.

The police agency says it doesn’t know the condition of the man, who wasn’t immediately identified.